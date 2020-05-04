Image caption Residents of seven apartment blocks have seen an increase in service charges

Increases in services charges at a waterside development during the coronavirus lockdown have been criticised by residents.

People living at Admirals Quay at Ocean Village in Southampton have received demands, including some that were more than three times the usual charge.

Management company RMG said it was to help resolve "safety issues" with glazing and cladding.

It said it would offer support to anyone having difficulty paying.

The flats in seven apartment blocks - including the 26-story Moresby Tower, the city's highest building - were sold as leasehold with residents having to pay service charges.

They cover communal cleaning, electricity and maintenance and are based on the size of each property.

RMG said it increased the charges to build reserves to deal with a glazing fault which can cause fine cracking in some windows in two of the blocks, fire safety measures, as well as investigation work on exterior cladding.

Image caption James Waters received a bill for £9,800

Resident James Waters, 35, who is currently not working because of the coronavirus lockdown, said a demand for £9,800 had come at an "unfortunate" time.

"It is more than three times what I was expecting to pay and have paid for the past six years. I really don't know how I'm going to be able to afford to pay this at such short notice," he said.

Chairman of the development's residents' association, Chris Richardson, said he had been "inundated" with complaints from fellow homeowners.

"It's like we've been pushed aside. It's a corporate body affecting the lives of leaseholders," he said.

An RMG spokesman said it was "committed to ensuring the safety of residents".

"Investigations are being carried out regarding the cladding and as soon as there is more clarity regarding interim measures and remediation, including costs, this will be communicated to residents," he said.

"Additionally, all possible avenues to the glazing issues at two of the towers are being explored."

It said the "uncertainty that the outbreak has created" made it impossible to give a timetable for any works.