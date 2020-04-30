Image copyright Unity Brewery Co Image caption Jimmy Hatherley said the scheme was a way of thanking NHS workers and helping businesses at the same time

An independent brewery is asking punters to buy NHS staff a drink they will be able to enjoy once the lockdown is over.

Southampton-based Unity Brewery Co's founder Jimmy Hatherley said it was a way of thanking health workers and keeping businesses like his running.

It has needed to reduce production by thousands of litres a month because of the pandemic.

Ten breweries from around the UK form part of the Buy the NHS a pint scheme.

Drinks can be bought for £5 online and they will be kept until the breweries' taprooms are reopened.

'Remaining optimistic'

Mr Hatherley, who set up the brewery in 2016, said: "NHS staff are heroes so anything we can bring them is the most important thing at the moment. That's what it's all about."

He said he was "realistic" about when he might be able to reopen the brewery's taproom but is "remaining optimistic" about the business. It has retained its five full-time members of staff during the pandemic but has furloughed four part-time staff who work in its taproom.

Mr Hatherley said: "We are a pretty small operation and I set it up so we could be really nimble and we are doing all right. Our online shop still has the lights on."

He said that during the lockdown, it has reduced production from 16,000 litres a month to about 6,000 litres.

Other breweries around the country taking part include Fyne Ales in Scotland and London's Gipsy Hill, which set up the original scheme.