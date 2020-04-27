Pilot reported over 'NHS flight path tribute'

Image copyright David Howard Image caption Blackbushe Airport said it would raise the matter with the pilot involved

A pilot has been reported to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after apparently spelling out "NHS" with his flight path.

The Reims-Cessna F150 pilot flew over Berkshire on Saturday during a flight to check the aircraft's engine.

Aviation enthusiasts criticised the pilot for appearing to breach CAA rules restricting recreational aircraft during lockdown.

Blackbushe Airport in Hampshire said the pilot exceeded what was permitted.

Under guidance issued by the UK's aviation regulator in response to coronavirus, recreational flying has stopped with exceptions including flights to maintain engine health.

It is understood the pilot on an engine health flight broke CAA rules forbidding aircraft to travel beyond the 10 nautical mile radius unless to preserve the safety of the flight.

Aviation enthusiasts spotted the NHS tribute on the global aircraft tracking website Flightradar24.

Blackbushe Airport said the pilot had been reported to the CAA using standard reporting procedures.

In a statement on Twitter it said: "Whilst we appreciate this particular pilot's intention, it is well outside of what is permitted and we will be addressing this with the pilot concerned."

The CAA has been contacted for comment.