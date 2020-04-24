Image caption Ms Davis tested positive for coronavirus on admission to Southampton General Hospital

A "dedicated and selfless" nurse has died after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Katy Davis, 38, who worked in child health, died at Southampton General Hospital on Tuesday.

She had an underlying health condition and had been unwell for some time before her admission, the hospital said.

It said her colleagues had described her as "a nurse people would aspire to be like".

Paula Head, chief executive at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, said co-workers had added that "nursing was more than just a job to her".

The Royal College of Nursing said: "She's been described as a dedicated and selfless nurse who had time for everyone sharing her skills and knowledge to ensure excellent patient care."

A total of 49 British nursing staff have died during the pandemic, according to a list compiled by the Nursing Times.