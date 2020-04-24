Image caption Bhavini and Mitesh Patel both work as pharmacists

The family of a 63 year-old-woman who died from Covid-19 have urged families to try to stay apart if they have symptoms.

Dharmista Patel from Chilworth near Southampton died earlier this month after contracting the virus.

Her son and daughter-in-law, who lived with her, are pharmacists and believe they may have brought the virus home.

The family described Mrs Patel as "selfless" and have set up a charity in her memory.

Mrs Patel lived with her husband as well as their son and his family and all six in the household contracted coronavirus.

When she suffered more severe symptoms, her son Mitesh took the decision to call an ambulance but could not accompany his mother to hospital because of restrictions to prevent the spread.

Mrs Patel died in hospital on 10 April.

Mr Patel and his wife Bhavini had earlier planned to temporarily move out to protect his mother but felt they "couldn't leave her" when her temperature spiked.

Image copyright Patel family Image caption Dharmista Patel's family has set up a charity in her memory

Bhavini Patel said even discussing moving out had been "difficult".

"It brought her to tears - to think that we as a family unit would have to separate," she said.

"But it's important for the short term, if you can do that, as it will save lives. I know some families might find it difficult to do."

The couple were both working as pharmacists and believe they picked up the virus while working during the early stages of the outbreak.

Mrs Patel said: "I do have a bit of guilt feeling that it's our profession that has led to her loss and that it was me that brought it home".

Mr Patel said: "Our mum was really proud of what we have have achieved. I don't think she would have had it any other way and I'm sure she's happy looking down on us carrying on helping other people."

Mrs Patel described her mother-in-law, who had run a newsagent in Swathling with her husband Praful, as "always a giver".

"She was one of those people who was so selfless and didn't really think about herself".

The family set up a charity and asked well-wishers to donate to continue her charitable work tackling child poverty in the UK and India.

An online appeal has raised more than £6,000.