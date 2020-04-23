Image copyright MOD Image caption The carrier had been due to sail from Portsmouth on Tuesday without the 800 crew on board having been tested for coronavirus

A planned sailing of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has been postponed while crew members are tested for coronavirus.

The carrier had been due to sail from Portsmouth on Tuesday with 800 crew on board.

The navy had initially planned for it to sail without any of the crew being tested beforehand.

However, in the last 24 hours it reversed the decision saying there was extra capacity in testing.

On Wednesday ,Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was asked by MPs about the plans to allow the carrier to go to sea given recent Covid-19 outbreaks on a number of US carriers and the French navy's Charles de Gaulle.

Mr Wallace told MPs that he had given the captain of HMS Queen Elizabeth full authority to return to port if there was an outbreak and it was deemed necessary.

However, the navy has since announced it would postpone the sailing until at least Thursday so testing could be conducted.