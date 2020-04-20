Andover murder arrest over woman's death
- 20 April 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead in a town centre.
The death was reported to police by ambulance workers who attended an incident at a property in Bridge Street, Andover, at about 15:45 BST on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old woman has not been identified by detectives.
The murder suspect, a 25-year-old Andover man, has been released on bail until 12 May.