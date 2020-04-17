Image caption About 400 tests a day are expected to be carried out at the drive-through facility

A drive-through facility to carry out coronavirus testing is being built in Portsmouth.

The site at Tipner will be open for NHS and care staff from across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

It is expected to open next week and will have the capacity to conduct 400 swab tests a day.

The facility, near the M27, was originally built as an emergency lorry park for Portsmouth port as part of no-deal Brexit preparations.