Basingstoke man arrested after police officer stabbed

  • 13 April 2020
Churchill Place, Churchill Way, Basingstoke Image copyright Google
Image caption The officer was attacked in Churchill Way on Sunday, police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer who was stabbed at a block of flats.

The officer was attacked while attending a "concern for welfare" call in Churchill Way, Basingstoke, Hampshire, at 16:30 BST on Sunday.

He was taken to North Hampshire Hospital and was later released after being treated for "serious" injuries, police said.

A 43-year-old Basingstoke man remains in police custody.

Alex Charge, chairman of Hampshire Police Federation, said: "This was a despicable attack on a brave colleague and once again shows the daily dangers police officers face while protecting the public."

