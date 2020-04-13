Basingstoke man arrested after police officer stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer who was stabbed at a block of flats.
The officer was attacked while attending a "concern for welfare" call in Churchill Way, Basingstoke, Hampshire, at 16:30 BST on Sunday.
He was taken to North Hampshire Hospital and was later released after being treated for "serious" injuries, police said.
A 43-year-old Basingstoke man remains in police custody.
Alex Charge, chairman of Hampshire Police Federation, said: "This was a despicable attack on a brave colleague and once again shows the daily dangers police officers face while protecting the public."