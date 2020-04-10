M27 crash: Pedestrian hit by lorry on motorway dies
- 10 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman died when she was struck by a lorry on a motorway near Southampton.
The crash happened on the M27 westbound, between junction 3, for Nursling, and junction 2, for Ower, at about 04:20 BST.
The 40-year-old pedestrian died at the scene. The lorry driver was uninjured.
Hampshire Constabulary said investigations into the exact circumstances of the crash were "ongoing" and is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The affected section of motorway was closed for a time but has since reopened.