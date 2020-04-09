Farnborough man jailed for spitting in paramedic's face
- 9 April 2020
A man who spat in the face of a paramedic has been jailed.
Daniel Jankovic, 22, of Fernhill Road, Farnborough, approached the emergency worker, who was in a stationary ambulance, in Aldershot on Tuesday.
The paramedic was spat on after refusing to say who was being treated, police said. The incident was captured on CCTV.
Jankovic pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and was jailed for 20 weeks by Basingstoke magistrates.
He was also ordered to pay the victim £200 compensation.