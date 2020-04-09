Sagar Bhatti: No further action against arrested men
No further action will be taken against two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a man hit and killed by two cars.
Sagar Bhatti, 23, was fatally struck in Woodside Avenue, Eastleigh, in the early hours of 10 March 2019.
Two men, aged 26 and 29 from Eastleigh, who were arrested last year had been released while inquiries continue.
The Crown Prosecution Service has since advised detectives no further action should be taken against the men.