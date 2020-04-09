Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr O'Brien was a regular gym-goer, the inquest in Portsmouth was told

A 38-year-old man died after using steroids to help him keep fit at the gym, an inquest has heard.

Elvis Aaron Presley O'Brien, from Havant in Hampshire, died in hospital in the early hours of 21 September after falling ill overnight, Portsmouth Coroner's Court was told.

A post-mortem examination did not ascertain a cause of death but found he had taken the anabolic steroid drostanolone and had an enlarged heart.

The coroner recorded an open verdict.

The inquest heard Mr O'Brien's fiancée had been woken by the sound of him making "snoring and gurgling" noises in his sleep on the morning of his death.

Mr O'Brien, a civil engineer, was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth but medics were unable to revive him.

Coroner Jason Pegg said: "I cannot be certain how Elvis died but it is probable that his enlarged heart and the anabolic steroid contributed to his death."

'Caring person'

Mr O'Brien's fiancée Pippa Kearn told the court by video-link that he lived a healthy lifestyle, was a regular gym-goer and did not drink much alcohol.

Explaining his steroid use, she said: "I guess it was because he wanted to perform better in the gym, I didn't ask him his reasons for wanting to do it.

"His mood did change a little but it went back to normal."

She added: "He was the kindest, most caring person I have ever met."