Image copyright @BasingstokeRDS Image caption The blaze took hold of a flat on the third floor in Priestley Road, Basingstoke

A man has been charged with arson after a fire broke out in a high rise block of flats.

Firefighters were sent to the blaze which took over a third floor flat in Priestley Road, Basingstoke, at around 13:50 GMT on Monday.

Dean Puttock, 36, of Priestley Road, Basingstoke, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, Thames Valley Police said.

He will appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on 8 April.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said 75% of the flat had been damaged.

The forced added he has also been charged with criminal damage and has been remanded in custody.