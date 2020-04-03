Image copyright Brighton Hill Image caption Brighton Hill teachers are donating their overtime payments to give local NHS workers a culinary treat

Teachers from a school in Basingstoke have become a class act after pledging their overtime wages towards feeding local NHS key workers.

Brighton Hill Community School will donate up to £900 to provide "sumptuous meals" for the "heroes" at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

The 15 teachers are using a "struggling" local catering firm.

Head teacher Chris Edwards said it was "good to have a little circle of positivity in these difficult times".

'A privilege'

Mr Edwards said his team "didn't feel comfortable" accepting extra government payments for working during the Easter holidays to support children of key workers, as there were so many people struggling financially.

But after an email from a parent appealing for help to support her home-cooked meal business, he had the brainwave to help both a local firm and local NHS workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The catering firm, The Shabby Gourmet, can provide either fresh or frozen meals, including lasagne, coq au vin and a range of curries and risottos.

"It's a privilege to be able to do something like this," he said. "I hope it's well received in the way it's intended. We're happy to help in any way we can."

The hospital has yet to respond.