New Forest thatched cottage wrecked by fire
- 2 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fire has wrecked a thatched cottage in the New Forest.
The blaze broke out in the rural detached property in Ringwood Road, North Gorley, shortly after 19:00 BST on Wednesday.
More than 60 firefighters from Hampshire and Dorset Fire and Rescue Services worked overnight to bring the blaze under control.
Crews remain at the scene dealing with hot spots. The cause of the fire is not yet known.