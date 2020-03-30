Image copyright Google Image caption The man was arrested in Olinda Street on Saturday night

A man who allegedly claimed he was infected with coronavirus has been charged with coughing and spitting at a police officer.

Scott Sleet, 42, of Dursley Crescent in Portsmouth, faces charges of assaulting an emergency worker and of being drunk and disorderly in public.

He was arrested following an incident in Olinda Street at 22:10 GMT on Saturday, police said.

Mr Sleet was bailed to appear before Portsmouth magistrates on 12 May.