Totton crash: Family pay tribute to Sheila Watson

  • 30 March 2020
Haydock Close Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened in Haydock Close in Totton, Hampshire

The family of a 74-year-old woman who died after a crash in Hampshire have said their "hearts are broken".

Sheila Watson, from Totton, was struck by a car near her home in Haydock Close at about 15:30 GMT on 23 March and died in hospital.

In a tribute, her family described her as "a lovely, kind and thoughtful lady, who would do anything for anyone".

They added: "She was loved by so many. She will be greatly missed by us all. Our hearts are broken."

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have asked anyone with information to contact them.

