Image caption Organisers cancelled the second day of Mutiny in 2018 following the deaths

A drug dealer whose arrest was prompted by an investigation into drugs supply at a music festival has been sentenced.

Lee Harvey, 22, was detained as part of inquiries into drug dealing at Portsmouth's Mutiny Festival in 2018, although he did not attend the event.

Harvey, of Havant, admitted two counts of supplying Class A drugs and one of supplying a Class B drug.

He was given a suspended jail sentence and was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, died after taking drugs at the festival in Portsmouth

The festival at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham was cut short after the first day on 26 May when 15 people were admitted to hospital, some with drug-related symptoms.

Two festivalgoers, Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, died in hospital after taking drugs at the event, although police have not linked Harvey to their deaths.

Police said their investigation into the festival led to Harvey through messages he had exchanged with other people.

Drugs were later found at his home and in his car.

At Portsmouth Crown Court, he was handed a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years.