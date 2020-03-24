Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Taylor Williams, 18, died in hospital after being stabbed

The trial of two men accused of stabbing a teenager to death has been halted.

Olamide Soyege, 28, and Terence Maccabee, 19, deny murdering Taylor Williams, on 31 August last year.

Taylor, 18, died in hospital after being found injured in a garden in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

Paige Taylor, 23, of no fixed address, has also been on trial with the men charged with robbery of class A drugs and conspiracy to rob.

The jury at Winchester Crown Court was discharged and the case listed for a pre-trial review on 4 May.

Mr Soyege, of Dagenham, Essex, and Mr Maccabee, of Southwark, London, are also accused of possessing a knife, robbery of class A drugs and conspiracy to rob.

The court has already heard Mr Williams was stabbed to death when drugs gang members raided the base of a rival group.