Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened outside the student accommodation on Vincent's Walk, police said

Three boys have been arrested by police investigating a racist attack on four Chinese in Southampton.

The group, aged in their 20s, were wearing facemasks when they were attacked in St Vincent's Walk on Tuesday.

Police said it was being treated as a racially aggravated attack linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

The boys, aged 11, 12 and 13, were held on suspicion of affray. Two girls were also arrested last week.

They are aged 14 and 15 and were also arrested on suspicion of affray before being released on bail.

Police said the victims did not suffer any lasting physical injuries.

