Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened outside the student accommodation on Vincents Walk, police said

Two teenage girls have been arrested after a group of Chinese people was attacked in Southampton.

The three men and a woman, aged in their 20s, were wearing facemasks when they were attacked by a group in St Vincents Walk on Tuesday.

Police said the attack happened shortly after 20:00 GMT and had been reported as being racially aggravated and linked to the Coronavirus.

The girls, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

They are from Southampton and remain in custody.

Police said the victims did not suffer any lasting physical injuries.

