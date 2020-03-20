Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked at Westquay shopping centre in February

A man has admitted raping a woman at a shopping centre.

The 21-year-old woman was attacked "within the perimeter" of Westquay shopping centre in Southampton at about 08:00 GMT on 15 February, police said.

Krystian Kwarta, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at a hearing at Southampton Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at the same court on 30 April.