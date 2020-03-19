Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened outside the student accommodation on Vincents Walk, police said

A group of Chinese people have been assaulted in Southampton in what police described as a racially-aggravated attack linked to coronavirus.

The three men and a woman, who were wearing medical face masks, were attacked by a group in St Vincents Walk on Tuesday, shortly after 20:00 GMT.

Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Police said: "It is reported the incident was linked to the coronavirus.

"Any crime perpetuated through ignorance, prejudice or hate is unacceptable."

The force did not have further details about the suspects but has asked anyone with information to come forward in a bid to identify the attackers.