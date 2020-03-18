Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Robert Frome died descending Mount Tymfi in north-western Greece

An Oxford University graduate fell to his death while descending a Greek mountain summit, an inquest heard.

Robert Frome had been on a walking holiday in the Pindus mountain range of north-western Greece when he fell 150ft (45m) on 8 September.

His father, Nicholas Frome, told the inquest in Basingstoke he believed his 26-year-old son had been rushing to get down.

A coroner recorded a verdict of death by misadventure.

The inquest heard the paralegal had taken an easy approach to the summit of Mount Tymfi but had chosen a more difficult path to descend.

'Adventurous free spirit'

Mr Frome said he believed his son had been jogging down the mountain.

He said: "It appears Robert had no realisation of the dangers of the ground he had walked down to.

"There are very steep cliffs and there are no routes down. He either got too close looking for a way down or the ground gave way.

"He fell 150ft and it's my hope he died instantaneously from the head injuries he sustained."

The alarm was raised by Mr Frome after his son failed to return phone messages. His body was recovered a few days later, the inquest heard.

Mr Frome described his son as an "adventurous free spirit" who had gone walking in other parts of the world.

He added: "He was also a scholar at Marlborough College, read classics at Oxford and since graduating, had passed his first legal exams."

Coroner Christopher Wilkinson said Mr Frome, of Odiham, Hampshire, died of multiple injuries.

Mr Wilkinson said: "Robert had set out for an adventurous climb by himself but tragically through a decision-making process we will not understand, he was a seeking a quicker way down the mountain and has fallen to his death."