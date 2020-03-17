Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Hambledon death: Teenager in court over woman's murder

  • 17 March 2020
Joanna Thompson Image copyright Hampshire Police
Image caption Joanna Thompson died from neck injuries, police said

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother of two.

Joanna Thompson, 50, was found dead from neck injuries at a house in Vicarage Lane, Hambledon, Hampshire, on 1 July.

The teenager, who has been detained under the Mental Health Act, appeared via video link at Salisbury Crown Court.

The case was adjourned for a plea hearing on 29 June.
Image caption Ms Thompson's body was found at a house in Vicarage Lane, Hambledon

