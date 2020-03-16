Image caption It is the first death from Covid-19 at the hospital

A patient has died after testing positive for coronavirus, University Hospital Southampton has confirmed.

The 69-year-old man had underlying health conditions.

A hospital spokesman said: "His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time."

It is the first death from the virus at the hospital. More than 50 cases of the virus have so far been reported in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

