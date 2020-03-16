Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Joanna Thompson died of neck injuries, police said

A teenager faces a murder charge over the death of a 50-year-old mother of two.

The body of Joanna Thompson was discovered by police officers at a house in Vicarage Lane, Hambledon, Hampshire, on 1 July 2019.

Police previously said she died from "injuries to the neck".

A police spokesman said the teenager has been issued with a postal requisition to appear before Salisbury Crown Court on Tuesday.