Hambledon murder: Teen charged over Joanna Thompson death
- 16 March 2020
A teenager faces a murder charge over the death of a 50-year-old mother of two.
The body of Joanna Thompson was discovered by police officers at a house in Vicarage Lane, Hambledon, Hampshire, on 1 July 2019.
Police previously said she died from "injuries to the neck".
A police spokesman said the teenager has been issued with a postal requisition to appear before Salisbury Crown Court on Tuesday.