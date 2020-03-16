Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Queen Mary 2, which can carry up to 2,691 passengers, is making its way back to Southampton from Australia

Cunard has ended its three round-the-world voyages in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Passengers from its three ships are being flown home - the ships will then sail back to Southampton empty.

Queen Mary 2 and Queen Elizabeth are sailing back from Australia, Queen Victoria will return from Florida.

Other lines which use Southampton, including Princess Cruises, Saga and Fred Olsen, have already cancelled all cruises.

The Southampton-based cruise line, which is part of the Carnival group, said the decision had been taken "in light of the COVID-19 situation and the increasing restrictions imposed on global travel".

In a statement on its website, the firm said: "We sincerely apologise for these changes at such short notice and thank guests for their understanding during this unprecedented situation."

On Thursday the government advised against cruise ship travel for people aged over 70, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Brittany Ferries has also cancelled a number of its services in response to the pandemic.