Image caption Oakridge House is a nursing and residential home in Basingstoke

A case of coronavirus has been confirmed at a care home in Hampshire.

Oakridge House Care Home in Basingstoke has been closed to visitors after the person tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Hampshire County Council could not confirm whether the patient was a resident or staff member.

The authority said it was working closely with Public Health England to minimise the risk of the virus spreading further.

Image caption A sign apologising for any inconvenience to visitors was placed outside the care home's building

A sign placed outside Oakridge House, which is both a nursing and residential facility, said it was "closed to visitors due to a respiratory outbreak".

Hampshire County Council's director of public health, Simon Bryant, said: "The county council's care homes operate rigorous infection control procedures at all times to ensure that our residents and staff remain as safe as possible.

"We will also be taking any further clinical measures that may be required, as per Public Health England's advice."