Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lorraine Bream's death sparked a murder inquiry which was later dropped by police

Questions remain over the death of a woman who fell from a balcony at a block of flats, a coroner has said.

The body of Lorraine Bream, 40, was found on a low-level roof in Tonbridge Street, Portsmouth, in September 2019.

Police arrested a man on suspicion of murder but later decided the death was not suspicious, an inquest heard.

Recording an open conclusion, coroner Chris Wilkinson said he could not determine whether Ms Bream "slipped or otherwise lost her balance".

'Strange noises'

Ms Bream, of Marmion Road in Southsea, visited the address at Palmerston Mansions to buy cocaine, Portsmouth Coroner's Court was told.

A witness, Hibak Malik, said she saw her "laughing hysterically" and making "strange noises" while sitting on a balcony, directly above a low-level roof, with her legs dangling over the side.

In a statement, Ms Malik said: "She was leaning over the edge and looked very close to falling."

Image caption Ms Bream's body was found on a low-level roof in Tonbridge Street

The sighting at 20:40 BST on 15 September was the last time Ms Bream was seen alive before her body was found at 08:00 BST the following morning, the inquest heard.

She had no cocaine in her possession or in her system, but was more than three times over the drink-drive limit for alcohol, the hearing was told.

Pathologist Russell Delaney said she also had neck wounds which were "not typical fall-type injuries".

He concluded Ms Bream died from chest injuries consistent with a fall from height.

Ms Bream's sister, Heidi Wallen, told the inquest she believed a man at the flat had pushed Lorraine off the wall, which she also said was not sufficiently high to cause her death.

Mr Wilkinson ruled out a conclusion of suicide, adding that there were "questions as to how the fall came about".

"Nobody saw or heard an altercation that evening but that doesn't mean that that didn't occur," the senior Hampshire coroner said.

Hampshire Constabulary has been approached for comment.