Image caption The body of the newborn boy was found near Shore Road in Hythe, near Southampton

A woman arrested on suspicion of murdering a baby whose body was found in Hampshire woodland has been bailed.

The body of the newborn boy was found near Shore Road in Hythe, near Southampton, on Thursday.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 36-year-old woman who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

The force said officers were continuing to investigate the death and wanted to speak to anyone with information.