Hythe baby death: Police given more time to question murder suspect
- 9 March 2020
Police have been given more time to question a woman held on suspicion of murdering a baby whose body was found in woodland in Hampshire.
The body of the newborn boy was found near Shore Road in Hythe, near Southampton, on Thursday.
A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.
Detectives have now been granted a further 32 hours to continue questioning the suspect, Hampshire Constabulary said.