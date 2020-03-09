Image caption The body of the newborn boy was found near Shore Road in Hythe, near Southampton

Police have been given more time to question a woman held on suspicion of murdering a baby whose body was found in woodland in Hampshire.

The body of the newborn boy was found near Shore Road in Hythe, near Southampton, on Thursday.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.

Detectives have now been granted a further 32 hours to continue questioning the suspect, Hampshire Constabulary said.