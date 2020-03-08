Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Portsmouth stabbing leaves teenager with serious injuries

  • 8 March 2020
Meadowsweet Way, Portsmouth Image copyright Google
Image caption A 17-year-old was stabbed twice in Meadowsweet Way, Portsmouth

A teenager has been arrested after a 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in a stabbing attack.

A group of people were fighting in Meadowsweet Way, Portsmouth, before the teenager was stabbed twice in the back in the early hours of Sunday.

Police described his injuries as "serious but not life-threatening".

A 16-year-old boy, from Fareham, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently in police custody

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites