Portsmouth stabbing leaves teenager with serious injuries
- 8 March 2020
A teenager has been arrested after a 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in a stabbing attack.
A group of people were fighting in Meadowsweet Way, Portsmouth, before the teenager was stabbed twice in the back in the early hours of Sunday.
Police described his injuries as "serious but not life-threatening".
A 16-year-old boy, from Fareham, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently in police custody