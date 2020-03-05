Image copyright Alex McGregor/Geograph Image caption The child was found near Shore Road, Hythe.

A newborn baby boy has been found dead in an area of woodland in Hampshire, police said.

Officers are now trying to trace the mother of the child, who was discovered close to Shore Road in Hythe, near Southampton, at just after 14:00 GMT.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Detective Chief Inspector Ross Toms said: "I have no doubt this will have been a very distressing experience for the mother of this baby.

"Our priority right now is to ensure she receives the care and assistance she requires.

"I want to make a direct appeal to her.

"You may be very frightened right now and it is vitally important that you make contact with us or someone else.

"You may not want to contact the police and I understand that."

Police are also urging anyone with concerns about someone who has been pregnant or has recently given birth to get in touch.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone that has CCTV or dashcam footage from the surrounding area.