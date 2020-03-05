Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Taylor Williams died in hospital after being stabbed

A teenager was stabbed to death when drugs gang members raided the base of a rival group, a court has heard.

Taylor Williams, 18, from Bromley, London, died in hospital after being found injured in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in August 2019.

Terence Maccabee, 19, of Southwark, London, and Olamide Soyege, 28, of Dagenham, London, deny murder, knife possession and robbery charges.

Paige Taylor, 23, also denies robbery at the Winchester Crown Court trial.

Sarah Jones QC, prosecuting, said Mr Williams was a "participant and a casualty" of the drugs trade and that the defendants planned a raid to take drugs and money from their rivals.

Image caption The teenager was found fatally injured at a block of flats

She said Mr Maccabee and Mr Soyege entered a flat in Kingfisher House, Shooters Way, on 31 August, locking the door behind them.

The barrister said: "Soyege had a black-handled kitchen knife and was pointing it... in a threatening way.

"He was seeking drugs from them [the occupants of the flat] and was patting them down. He took their phones from them."

Ms Jones said a fight broke out in the flat after Mr Williams pushed Mr Soyege, who punched him back.

The teenager jumped from a flat window with another person and then realised he had been stabbed, she said.

Mr Maccabee was later also found with stab wounds, Ms Jones added.

Earlier in the evening the three defendants had robbed a drugs runner, the court was told.

They deny robbery of class A drugs and conspiracy to rob.

The trial continues.