Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene in Allbrook Way

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a teenager was killed in a collision between two cars.

Police were called to Allbrook Way near Eastleigh, Hampshire, at 21:46 GMT on Sunday.

An 18-year-old local man, who had been driving a Ford Fiesta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old Winchester man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while over the limit of a controlled drug.

He was in a Subaru Impreza together with a 35-year-old woman from Hillingdon, London, who was seriously injured.

Police said inquiries were continuing to establish which of the pair was driving the Impreza.