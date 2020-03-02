A man died when he was struck by a lorry on the A3(M) near Waterlooville.

The pedestrian, who was in his 20s, was struck by the white DAF truck on the northbound side of the dual carriageway, between junctions 3 and 4, at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday.

Police said he died at the scene. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

The northbound carriageway was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.