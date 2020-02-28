Image copyright Google Image caption The couple had been sitting in their car in Stopples Lane when they were attacked

A masked gang robbed a couple in their car in Hampshire, attacking one of the victims and injuring her jaw.

Four men with their faces covered approached the man and woman, aged 54 and 47, who were parked in Stopples Lane, Lymington, on Thursday evening.

After attacking the woman, the men stole their watches and other personal items.

The men escaped in a Honda Civic with the registration CE08 UAA or similar, police said.

The woman has been treated in hospital for a suspected broken jaw.

No arrests have been made.

Hampshire Police asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact the force.