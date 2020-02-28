Image copyright Arundel Court Primary Academy and Nursery Image caption Arundel Court Primary Academy and Nursery was broken in to overnight on Monday

Three teenagers have been arrested after more than £20,000 worth of damage was caused at a nursery.

Vandals splashed paint on carpets and walls and smashing electrical equipment at Arundel Court Primary Academy and Nursery in Portsmouth on Monday night.

Hampshire Police said two boys, aged 13 and 14, and a 13-year-old girl had been arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary.

They have been released while inquiries continue.

Another 14-year-old boy who was previously arrested has been released on police bail.

The damage was caused overnight on Monday into Tuesday.

Image copyright Arundel Court Primary Academy and Nursery Image caption The nursery had paint squirted across carpets and walls

Staff said carpets, an interactive whiteboard, a new telephone and photocopier were covered in paint, iPads were stolen and fire extinguishers were set off.

The building remains closed while industrial cleaning is carried out, with nursery classes being held in the main school.

Nursery manager Anitha Venugopal said there had been "overwhelming support" from the local community since the break-in.

A crowdfunding appeal has so far raised more than £2,300.