A 111-year-old former teacher and engineer from Hampshire is set to be confirmed as the world's oldest man.

Bob Weighton, who was born on 29 March 1908, is expected to be named as the new record-holder following the death of a 112-year-old in Japan.

Chitetsu Watanabe died on Sunday just days after being awarded a Guinness World Records certificate.

Mr Weighton, from Alton, said: "I don't really feel satisfied because it means someone else has died."

Image copyright Guinness World Records Image caption Chitetsu Watanabe served in the military towards the end of World War Two

A spokesman for Guinness World Records said it was currently investigating the title for the oldest living man following the death of Mr Watanabe.

"Further information will follow soon upon confirmation of the next record-holder," the spokesman said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Weighton was born in Hull and was one of seven children

Mr Weighton said: "I just accept it as a fact. It's not something I ever intended, wanted or worked for but it's just one of those facts of life.

"You might find it amazing but it's just one of those things."

Mr Weighton was formerly England's oldest man and Britain's joint oldest man until Alfred Smith, from St Madoes, Perthshire, who shared the same birthday, died last summer.

He shares the title of Britain's oldest person with Joan Hocquard, from Poole, Dorset - she, Mr Weighton and Mr Smith were all born on 29 March 1908.

There are about 50 women who are older than Britain's record-holders - the world's oldest living person is 117-year-old Kane Tanaka.