Image copyright Facebook Image caption Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, died after taking drugs at the festival in Portsmouth

A man has admitted dealing drugs after a police investigation was launched following the deaths of two people who took pills at a music festival.

Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, took drugs at Portsmouth's Mutiny Festival in May 2018 before collapsing and later dying in hospital.

Lee Harvey, 22, of Havant, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court to two counts of supplying a Class A drug and one count of supplying a Class B drug.

He is due to be sentenced on 23 March.

Image caption Organisers cancelled the second day of Mutiny in 2018 following the deaths

Ms Jones and Mr Cowan were among 15 festival-goers to fall ill at the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham on the night of Saturday 26 May.

Inquests into their deaths heard Mr Cowan had taken two "Silver Audi" pills and Ms Jones had separately consumed "double-strength MDMA".

A coroner concluded their deaths were accidental.

Harvey's arrest came as part of a subsequent investigation by police into drug dealing at the event, which has since been renamed South Central.