Image copyright Hampshire Fire & Rescue Image caption People were told to avoid the area while crews from Surrey and Hampshire tackled the blaze

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after an empty town centre shop was wrecked by fire.

More than 30 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze at a former electrical store in Aldershot High Street just after 15:20 GMT on Saturday.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which took almost five hours to extinguish.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested and released while inquiries continue. A 14-year-old boy remains in police custody.

Hampshire police said it was appealing for anybody with information to contact officers.