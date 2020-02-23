Image copyright Hampshire Fire & Rescue Image caption People were told to avoid the area while crews from Surrey and Hampshire tackled the blaze

A suspected arson attack has wrecked an empty high street shop in Hampshire.

More than 30 firefighters were called to the former electrical store in Aldershot town centre just after 15:20 GMT on Saturday.

People were urged to avoid the area while crews from two counties tackled the blaze, which had spread across the ground and first floor.

The fire was out by 20:00 GMT and police officers guarded the building overnight.

No-one was injured and an investigation has been launched into the cause.