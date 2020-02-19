Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the victim was attacked near Crossley place

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Southampton.

The 49-year-old victim was found with stab wounds in Wilton Avenue on Monday evening after being attacked near Crossley Place.

He remains in hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

A 49-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and threaten a person with an offensive weapon. He is due to appear before magistrates later.