Image copyright Google Image caption A woman was attacked at Westquay shopping centre at about 08:00 GMT on Saturday

A man has been charged after a woman was raped at a shopping centre.

A 21-year-old woman was attacked "within the perimeter" of Westquay shopping centre in Southampton at about 08:00 GMT on Saturday, police said.

Krystian Kwarta was charged with two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 20-year-old, of Keyhaven Road, Milton-on-Sea, Hampshire, is set to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.