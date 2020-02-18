Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kenneth Macartney was passionate about his family, dogs, football and chocolate

A shop owner who died when a tree fell on to his car during Storm Ciara will be "sorely missed", his family has said.

Kenneth Macartney, 58, was driving his Mercedes on the A33 from Winchester to Micheldever in Hampshire when it was struck by a tree on 9 February.

Mr Macartney's family said he enjoyed a career in retail and owned the Pavilion clothes shop in Winchester.

Paying tribute, his family said: "Ken was born in Belfast in 1961. He moved to England when he was 18 and pursued a career in retail.

"He married in 2000 and has a wife Mandy and step-daughter Laura.

"He is the owner of Pavilion, a clothes shop in Winchester, and was a prominent member of the Winchester Business Improvement District.

"He was proud of Winchester, where he lived happily for 25 years.

"He was passionate about his family, dogs, football and chocolate and he will be sorely missed by everybody that knew and loved him."

Hampshire fire service said crews worked on the trapped vehicle for four-and-a-half hours but Mr Macartney, from Micheldever, was pronounced dead at the scene.