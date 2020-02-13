Suspected illegal immigrants found in lorry at Fareham roadside
13 February 2020
Six suspected illegal immigrants have been found in the back of a lorry in Hampshire.
The five adults and one 13-year-old boy were discovered by police in a layby off the A27 on Military Road, Fareham, shortly after 04:00 GMT.
They were assessed by ambulance crews who said the group were "were cold and hungry, but otherwise medically fit".
Border Force has yet to confirm their nationalities and has not said whether any arrests have been made.