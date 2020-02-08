Image copyright Family handout Image caption John Perry's family said he had lived a "vibrant life, full of adventure and laughter"

A man has been charged with the murder of a 70-year-old man found dead at a flat in Southampton.

John Perry was pronounced dead at a property in Bursledon Road shortly after 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Joshua Perry, 28, who lives in the same street, has been charged with his murder, possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class B drug, Hampshire Police said.

He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A family statement had described John Perry as a "father, brother, grandfather and raver" with a "contagious hilarious personality".