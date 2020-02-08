Southampton flat death: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a 70-year-old man found dead at a flat in Southampton.
John Perry was pronounced dead at a property in Bursledon Road shortly after 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Joshua Perry, 28, who lives in the same street, has been charged with his murder, possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class B drug, Hampshire Police said.
He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A family statement had described John Perry as a "father, brother, grandfather and raver" with a "contagious hilarious personality".