Andrew Cuthbert (left) and Gary Groves died in the crash near Corhampton

Tributes have been paid to two motorcyclists who died in a crash with a car in Hampshire.

Andrew Cuthbert, 58, and Gary Groves, 62, died when their bikes collided with a Ford Fiesta near Corhampton on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Cuthbert's son and daughter said his death had left a hole that "won't ever be filled" and Mr Groves' family said their lives had been "torn to pieces".

The car driver, a 17-year-old boy, has been arrested over their deaths.

Mr Cuthbert, from Waltham Chase, loved music and playing football but his "true passion" was motorbikes, his children said.

In a statement released by police, they said: "Our Dad absolutely lived for me and my sister and he was the best pop to his grandchildren who he adored more than anything.

"He never held a grudge and always made sure his family and friends came first."

Mr Groves, from Southampton, was described by his family as "the most loving, caring, funny, honest love of our lives" who "touched the hearts of so many people".

"He absolutely adored his four grandchildren, they were his world and he was their absolute rock," they said in a tribute.

"Gary's passion for his bikes was immense, with his brother Mike and his family of bike friends, who he loved very much and spent many hours riding out - which they all loved."

Hampshire Constabulary said the 17-year-old driver, from West Meon, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving without due care and consideration while over the specified drug limit.

He has been released while investigations continue.

Anyone with information about the crash, which happened on the B3035 at about 16:30 GMT, is urged to contact the force.